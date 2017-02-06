GCS Superintendent Outlines Core Goals During Her First 100 Days

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Guilford County started the school year with a new Superintendent. The Guilford County School Board swore in Dr. Sharon Contreras on August 22, 2017.

In her first 100 days, Dr. Contreras has already accomplished big things. We've seen her in the classroom, leading community meeting and she's even received an invitation from the White House to talk about personalized learning.

So if she can do all of that in 100 days; you're probably wondering what's in store for the future?

Dr. Contreras talked about her vision for Guilford County Schools with WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain Monday on the Good Morning Show.

"We want to make sure our student's graduate and their able to go onto college or to a technical school or go right to work. But we want them to be prepared so they can go on and live a self-sustaining middle class life," said Contreras.

Dr. Contreras formed a transition team which is divided into four sub-committees. They've been working since November to find ways to strengthen and improve GCS in four key areas: student achievement, school choice, equity and excellence; talent development and organizational effectiveness for optimal learning.

The transition team's final report is due this spring and will provide recommendations to Contreras and the Board of Education to develop the district's next strategic plan.

Dr. Contreras also wants feedback. Parent's who attend the Superintendent's Listen and Learn forums or participate in an online survey will also feed into the district's strategic plan process.

Dr. Contreras' is on track to meeting the goals laid out in their original entry plan, focusing on governance, organizational capacity, student achievement, community and public relations and operations and finance.

You can click here to review the Superintendent's entry plan.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

(© 2017 WFMY)