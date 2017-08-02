Get A Free Backpack And School Supplies This Saturday

Free Backpacks for Kids Saturday, Aug. 5

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Hundreds of kids will go back to school with free backpacks this Saturday, thanks to the Last Dons Organization.

The group is giving away 1,000 backpacks filled with supplies for Rockingham County students in grades pre-K through 12.

While you're there, make sure you pick up a free hamburger or hot dog, chips, drinks and snow cones. The giveaway includes food, haircuts and hairstyles, and other free resources for families. Kids will also enjoy a bounce House, visits from Reidsville Police and Fire as well as vendors who will be on site.

The Last Dons Back To School Giveaway is at Courtland Park which is 1200 Courtland Avenue in Reidsville. The giveaway begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until supplies run out.

