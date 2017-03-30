Get A Free Book At Rockingham County's Community Reading Festival

Rockingham County Community Reading Festival

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- You have to read to succeed! The Good Morning Show talks about that at different schools each week. And a Triad reading program is on board with that message too.

The Rockingham County Reading Association is hosting a free Community Reading Festival this Saturday, April 1, 2017. We're talking free fun, free entertainment and even free books.

Catherine Massengale and Angela Williams are with the Rockingham County Schools Parent Resource Center and Reading Association. Massengale says events like these get kids excited about reading.

"Reading is a necessary life-long skill. And we know as adults we have to read on a daily basis. We want our children to experience reading in a positive way," said Massengale, who is the Lead Teacher of the Parent Resource Center. "Reading books takes children to new places. It sparks imagination. Our festival brings together our community and families and we hope that will foster a love of reading."

Activities at the Community Reading Festival will encourage kids to start reading early.

"Every child ages three and up will be able to leave the festival with a free book. We choose three because they'll be able to go out and pick what they want to read," said Williams.

Along with the book giveaway, celebrated author and illustrator Henry Cole will be there to sign autographs and discuss his books. Steve Somers' Magical Reading Show will also be there as part of the entertainment lineup. The event also features book-themed activities, a Scholastic Book Fair, face painting and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Massengale says it's not always easy to get kids interested in reading, but here are few ways to start the process.

1. Reading aloud is still one of the most important things you can do. Involve the children in that experience and make it fun.

2. Place books where kids can see and reach them. This will motivate your child to want to read

3. Give your students an audience! This will help readers develop self confidence and fluency. Students will develop a "reading voice" and overall increase their pride as a reader.

Here's another easy way to get your kids to open a good book. You can take them to the Community Reading Festival this Saturday, April 1, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's a Rockingham Middle School and it's free to go.

