Get A Taste Of Ireland In The Triad

GREENSBORO, NC -- Close to 130 million Americans will celebrate Saint Patrick's Day and you can be one of them without leaving the Triad. M'Coul's Public House in downtown Greensboro is hosting their 15th Annual St. Patrick's Day Hooley so grab your green and head on down.

The celebration began at 7:00 AM on March 17th with Johnny Burris playing the bagpipes. Entertainers will be there all day from Irish dancers to musicians. Burris says he's played the bagpipes for 17 years now and will be at M'Coul's throughout the day this year.

Of course, traditional Irish dishes will be served like corned beef and cabbage and bangers and mash. The restaurant is serving everyone's favorite fares with green beer, Guinness and many more Irish cocktails. There is a cover charge of $10. The celebration lasts all day until closing time on Saturday morning.

