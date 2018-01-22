Get-In-Shape Incentive: YMCA of Greensboro Waives Joining Fee Through January

Courtesy: USA Today

We're nearing the end of January, and it's time to check in on those New Year's Resolutions -- did you, quite literally, fall off the treadmill already?

The YMCA of Greensboro is helping wishful 'worker outers' recharge their batteries by offering a special incentive -- free joining at all YMCA of Greensboro locations through the month of January.

Joining the YMCA typically costs $30 to $70 dollars, depending on the individual or family. Then, there is a monthly or annual membership.

The free joining offer extends through January 31 and includes a discount on personal training sessions. Sign up at a participating YMCA location.

YMCA of Greensboro locations include:

Kathleen Price Bryan Family YMCA

Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA

Mary Perry Ragsdale Family YMCA

Alex W. Spears III YMCA

Eden Family YMCA

Reidsville Family YMCA

Western Rockingham Family YMCA

Stoney Creek Express Family YMCA

