Get In Step With The M&T Performing Arts Studio

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- As soon as you see the M&T Performing Arts dancers perform, you can tell they have a lot of sass. The energy, precision and grace comes together in one amazing show every time.
Michael and Tam Yelverton started the M&T Performing Arts group three years ago.
"We have four different classes for students ages 2 to 18 years of age. We're enrolling year round for Hip Hop, Liturgical, and our competition team," said Yelverton.
The M&T Performing Arts Studio danced live on the Good Morning Show Friday morning. You can watch their entire performance in the video included in this story.
