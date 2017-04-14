Get In Step With The M&T Performing Arts Studio

WFMY
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- As soon as you see the M&T Performing Arts dancers perform, you can tell they have a lot of sass.  The energy, precision and grace comes together in one amazing show every time.

Michael and Tam Yelverton started the M&T Performing Arts group three years ago.

"We have four different classes for students ages 2 to 18 years of age.  We're enrolling year round for Hip Hop, Liturgical, and our competition team," said Yelverton.

The M&T Performing Arts Studio danced live on the Good Morning Show Friday morning. You can watch their entire performance in the video included in this story.

And for more information on M&T Performing Arts, click here.

