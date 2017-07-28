Get In The Giving Spirit, It's Christmas In July!

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- It doesn't feel like Christmas outside but the season of giving arrived early this year at Senior Services Inc. of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County. The organization that helps seniors year-round is collecting supplies to help give their clients an early Christmas.

Senior Services helps older individuals live at home for as long as possible through caregivers, services and education. The organization is responsible for programs like Meals-On-Wheels, Senior Lunch and Home Care. They've been serving Winston-Salem and Forsyth County for more than 50 years.

Many times the people they help face financial hardships and have to choose between buying food or basic household supplies or paying a utility or medical bill. Christmas in July collects items that seniors will need such as toilet paper, non-perishable food, gift cards, kitchen items and more. These donations help seniors so they don't have to make those difficult choices.

It's not too late to get in the giving spirit and donate. You can drop off supplies at the Senior Services Office located on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. All Piedmont Federal Bank locations in Forsyth County are also accepting donations.

Giving never goes out of season. For a list of items to donate and more information on Senior Services check out the organization's website.

