Get Involved! Community Production Of 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- Check this out! The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem is about to raise the curtain on their production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"! They're bringing the biblical story to life on the stage and you can be part of the production!

Michelle Welborn, The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem board chairman appeared on The Good Morning Show to talk more about the theatre and the show.

This is The Little Theatre's 82nd year of producing community theatre. All of the cast and crew are community volunteers! From stage directors, to make-up to the cast, it is 100% volunteer driven. The theatre provides an outlet for the community to participate in acting and production. >

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," the Biblical saga of Joseph and his coat of many colors, comes to life in this vibrant family musical. Sold into slavery by his jealous brothers, Joseph perseveres and, using wit and faith, rises to become Pharaoh's second-in-command. The play features unforgettable songs such as "Any Dream Will Do," "Jacob and Sons" and "Close Every Door." It's described as a fun show for ages 5 and up.

The Little Theatre is always looking for volunteers! The show's actors have been cast, but they always need volunteers to help build the set, technicians, house staff (handing out programs and answering phones and selling tickets.) Everyone is important to LTWS's operations! Whether it is for one hour or every day, they always need volunteers. If you'd like to get involved, contact the office at: 336-748-0857 (Ext 209) or email volunteer@thelittletheatreofws.org

The curtain raises on "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" this weekend at the Arts Council Theatre. The address is 610 Coliseum Dr NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.

The performances are:

Friday, March 31 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 1 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, April 2 at 2:00 pm

Thursday, April 6 at 7:30 pm

Friday, April 7 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 8 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, April 9 at 2:00 pm

Tickets are $27.50 and you can buy them by clicking here.

