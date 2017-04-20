Get The Dirt This Weekend At Family Gardening Day

Grime Boss (Photo: Grime Boss)

GREENSBORO, NC -- Grab the family and get to digging for Earth Day! Saturday, April 22nd is a day to celebrate our planet and learn more about the environment. This year the Guilford County Cooperative Extension is helping you do just that with Family Gardening Day.





From 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM you and your family can learn how to prepare soil, grow vegetables and herbs, compost, prune, raise chickens and grow roses. Younger gardeners can get their hands dirty with lessons in planting and harvesting veggies, getting their face painted and learning about bee pollination and worm gardens.

It's happening in the Demonstration Garden at the extension that is located at 3309 Burlington Road in Greensboro. They'll have a drawing for gardening supplies and Sweet Basil's food truck will be on site for lunch.





A tomato expert from NC A&T will be there to answer your questions about growing the summer staple in the Triad and master gardeners will be on hand to answer any and all planting questions you may have.

For more information check out the Guilford County Cooperative Extension's website.

