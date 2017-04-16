Get Your Financial Questions Answered By Pros

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- April is Financial Literacy Month and WFMY News 2 is helping you take control of your finances. We have a panel of financial experts ready to answer your questions!
The financial experts will answers your questions by phone between 6 and 8 a.m. on Monday, April 17. You can call (336) 680-1000 to speak with an expert.
The goal is to help folks who may not have the resources to pay for a financial professional or think they might not need one.
You can call from 6 to 8 a.m. on Monday, April 17. The number to call is (336) 680-1000.
