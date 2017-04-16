Get Your Financial Questions Answered By Pros

Close up of savings jars with money (Photo: JGI/Jamie Grill, ©JGI/Jamie Grill LLC)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- April is Financial Literacy Month and WFMY News 2 is helping you take control of your finances. We have a panel of financial experts ready to answer your questions!

The financial experts will answers your questions by phone between 6 and 8 a.m. on Monday, April 17. You can call (336) 680-1000 to speak with an expert.

The financial experts are all volunteers from the Society for Financial Planning Professionals or SFSP. The local SFSP chapter is :

• Michael LoNano, LoNano Financial Advisors, Inc.

• David Duff, Robinson & Associates, Inc

• Arthur Sohn, Smith/Broadhurst, Inc.

• Fred Turner, CFP® Fifth Third Bank

• Gregg Schlaudecker, Emerald College Planning

• Matt Logan, CFP®, Matt Logan Inc.

You can call in with any financial questions about wills, trusts and estate planning, taxes, social security, pensions, retirement, investments and even education debt and education planning.

The goal is to help folks who may not have the resources to pay for a financial professional or think they might not need one.

