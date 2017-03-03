Get Your Head In The Clouds At The GTCC Astronomy Festival

JAMESTOWN, NC -- This weekend is "looking up." The GTCC Astronomy Fair is happening March 3rd and 4th on the Jamestown Campus. This year's theme is "eclipse" in anticipation for the Great American Eclipse that's happening later this year.

The first lecture will begin at 7 PM Friday. It's titled "Nature’s Grandest Spectacle: How, Where, and Why to View the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse” and David Baron, science journalist, author, and broadcaster, will be the speaker. Saturday will be a full day starting at 8:30 AM and lasting until 5:00. There will be four seminars at 8:30 AM, 11:00 AM, 2:00 PM and 3:30 PM.

There will also be demonstrations, displays, prize drawings and how-to help for astronomy beginners throughout the weekend. On Saturday at 12:30 they'll host a solar observation in the Cline Observatory if the weather is nice.

For a full list of events check out their website: http://observatory.gtcc.edu/tristar/.

