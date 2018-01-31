'Getting My Life Back' : Cancer Fighter Credits Free YMCA Livestrong Program

Courtesy: Debra Pomeroy

HIGH POINT, NC -- Around this time two years ago, Debra Pomeroy's sense of purpose took a drastic turn.

When doctors took a biopsy of a tumor in her hip, she learned she had stage four metastatic breast to bone cancer -- not visible and not curable.

She said she suddenly saw her life as a successful businesswoman at High Point University vanish before her eyes, and she felt helpless and afraid.

Two years of painful surgery, tiring radiation and uncertainty ensued. But in March of last year, she heard about a cool program called Livestrong at her local YMCA.

Livestrong is a 12-week training YMCA exercise program taught by health professionals who receive special training in helping cancer patients and survivors.

For Pomeroy, the experience was life-changing. "I lost 50 pounds, dropped four sizes but most importantly started getting my life back."

Since then, she has started a cancer support program at Hinshaw United Methodist Church and also mentors survivors at Cone Health Cancer Center.

Pomeroy's cancer isn't curable, but it is treatable. She indefinitely will take an oral chemotherapy, though with the help of Livestrong she's confident she'll continue to get stronger both physically and emotionally.

