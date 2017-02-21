Getting Your Message Across

Effective Communication

Over the past few weeks, there have been protests across the country. And many people on both sides feel like they're not being heard. So let's talk about ways to become better at communicating.

A big mistake in communicating is being indirect. If you don't want to hurt someone's feelings or make someone mad then you might not say how you're really feeling or thinking. Indirectness can lead to a guessing game because someone is trying to figure out what you really mean. You have to be clear before you can be understood.

Your word choices can lead to miscommunication. If you say things like “perhaps”, “maybe”, “possibly”. These words show that you’re uncertain. That you’re wishy-washy.

If you say, “You know what I mean.” Or, “It’s obvious.” then someone is making assumptions about what you mean. You must be specific. Lay it out. Clarity is better than confusion.

To communicate so that you're heard, you'll have to acknowledge and accept the other person's feelings and thoughts. In order for someone to listen then they have to feel that their viewpoint will be respected.





Body Language Tips For Effective Communication

This morning we're talking about effective communication. Your body language can impact your ability to communicate what you really want.

Let's start with laughter. You might laugh when you want to break the tension or calm yourself. The problem is that laughter can send a confusing signal when you laugh at inappropriate times. Someone may not take you seriously or may think that you're not taking the situation seriously.

In the U.S., direct eye contact is expected and a sign of respect when you’re talking. Yes, some people are more comfortable with eye contact than others. Usually, when someone looks away from you it gives the impression that something is going on. Or, you’re not interested or confident. That there’s an uneasiness or discomfort.

To let someone know that you're interested in what they're saying, show signs of engagement. So not only is eye contact important, but also face the person. The angle of your shoulders and torso should be facing towards the person, but you don't necessarily have to square off to show interest.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/corporate trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

