Girl Scouts Have S'more Cookie Options This Year

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's that time of year! Count on a knock at your door or seeing the Girl Scout cookie sign up sheet posted in your break room. Local Girl Scouts are celebrating their centennial with the debut of new S'mores cookies.
The highly-anticipated Girl Scout S’mores™ cookies are now available, joining classics like Thin Mints and Shortbreads.
A century ago, girls started participating in what would evolve into the largest entrepreneurial training program for girls in the world: the Girl Scout Cookie Program®, through which girls learn the essential skills they need to become effective leaders, manage finances, and gain self-sufficiency and confidence in handling money.
The sale of cookies by Girl Scouts had humble beginnings, born as a way for troops to finance activities. The first known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts occurred in 1917, when the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma, baked cookies and sold them in its high school cafeteria as a service project.
Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2
Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.
For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316
Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com
(© 2017 WFMY)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs