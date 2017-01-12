Girl Scouts Have S'more Cookie Options This Year

Gril Scouts debut new S'Mores cookies

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's that time of year! Count on a knock at your door or seeing the Girl Scout cookie sign up sheet posted in your break room. Local Girl Scouts are celebrating their centennial with the debut of new S'mores cookies.

The highly-anticipated Girl Scout S’mores™ cookies are now available, joining classics like Thin Mints and Shortbreads.

A century ago, girls started participating in what would evolve into the largest entrepreneurial training program for girls in the world: the Girl Scout Cookie Program®, through which girls learn the essential skills they need to become effective leaders, manage finances, and gain self-sufficiency and confidence in handling money.

The sale of cookies by Girl Scouts had humble beginnings, born as a way for troops to finance activities. The first known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts occurred in 1917, when the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma, baked cookies and sold them in its high school cafeteria as a service project.

Today, nearly 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program. All of the net revenue raised through the Girl Scout Cookie Program – 100 percent of it – stays with the local council and troops.

Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Thanks-A-Lots, Lemonades and Shortbreads return for the 2017 season. The new S’mores is a crispy graham cookie double-dipped in a crème icing and enrobed in a chocolatey coating. It is vegan, and free of artificial colors, preservatives and partially hydrogenated oils. The last new Girl Scout Cookie – gluten free Trios – were introduced in 2015.

(© 2017 WFMY)