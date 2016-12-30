Give A Little, Gain A Lot: Year-End Donation Reminders

HIGH POINT, NC -- The deadline for tax-deductible donations is Saturday, and agencies like Triad Goodwill are sorting a huge influx of property while dishing out the "golden tickets" -- donation receipts.

Triad Goodwill staff say they expect an average of 2,000 people in their stores Friday and Saturday to either take advantage of the potential tax deduction or get rid of "clutter" before the start of the new year.

But, before wishful donors make a property or monetary donation to charities of their choice, the IRS urges both caution and research.

IRS REMINDERS:

Qualified charities . Check to make sure the charity is eligible. Only donations to eligible organizations are tax-deductible.

. Check to make sure the charity is eligible. Only donations to eligible organizations are tax-deductible. Itemize deductions. For individuals, only taxpayers who itemize their deductions on Form 1040 Schedule A can claim deductions for charitable contributions. This deduction is not available to individuals who choose the standard deduction.

Record donations . For property donations, get a receipt that includes the name of the charity, date of the contribution and a reasonably-detailed description of the donated property. If a donation is left at a charity’s unattended drop site, keep a written record of the donation that includes this information, as well as the fair market value of the property at the time of the donation. Additional rules apply for a donation of $250 or more.

. For property donations, get a receipt that includes the name of the charity, date of the contribution and a reasonably-detailed description of the donated property. If a donation is left at a charity’s unattended drop site, keep a written record of the donation that includes this information, as well as the fair market value of the property at the time of the donation. Additional rules apply for a donation of $250 or more. Special Rules. The deduction for a car, boat or airplane donated to charity is usually limited to the gross proceeds from its sale. This rule applies if the claimed value is more than $500. Get a form 1098-C or a similar statement from the organization and attach it to the tax return.





