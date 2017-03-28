Give Your Community A Spring Cleaning

Keep Greensboro Beautiful - Great American Cleanup

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Grab a bunch of friends and have a party; a spring cleaning party! Greensboro Beautiful will supply the trash bags and gloves. All you need to do is spare a couple hours, pitch in and clean up!

Each April, Greensboro Beautiful volunteers give the community a spring cleaning by picking up litter from streets, neighborhoods, waterways, and anywhere that needs cleaning up.

Daniel Smith with Greensboro Beautiful says anyone can help out on cleanup day. "Volunteers of all ages participate in the cleanup. You can take part with your family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, club, faith group, fraternity, sorority, youth or school group and if you need to get with other volunteers, we can hook you up with a group," said Smith.

Spots that need cleaning up could be in your neighborhood, near where you work, your child's school campus, a creek or stream. Greensboro Beautiful provides the trash bags, gloves, and safety supplies and in the end you're helping to keep your community clean.

"One of the things that happens with litter, especially on days like today when it's raining is it gets blown by the wind, it gets washed by the rain into the streams. So, the more we can do to pick up that trash whether its in the streams or in a grassy slope on the way to the stream or in the bushes, if we take that out it doesn't get in our water," explained Smith.

Smith says keep litter out of the streets and streams also protects our waterways downstream, fish and just the beauty of our community.

Once you're registered, don't forget to pick up trash bags, gloves safety vests and further instructions on Friday, March 31, 2017 from the Greensboro Beautiful office located at 1001 Fourth Street between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

One event day, pick up litter from your selected site starting at 9 a.m. Then, starting at 11 a.m., bring all collected and gagged litter to the Fourth Street parking lot adjacent to the Greensboro Beautiful offices. Pizza and bottled water will be provided to all volunteers until 12 p.m.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

© 2017 WFMY-TV