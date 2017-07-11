Global United Fellowship Conference Spreads Joy Through Acts of Kindness

Greensboro Church Spreads Random Acts of Kindness

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A global church conference is heading to Greensboro and bringing several random acts of kindness with it.

The Global United Fellowship conference starts Tuesday, July 11, 2017 with 4,000 attendees at the Koury Convention Center. But that's not all, each participant will be also be spreading love, prayer and kindness this week, through grocery giveaways and a free concert.

Bishop Neil C. Ellis, is the Presiding Bishop over the huge conference. He's bringing several big names in the ministry and dynamic speakers to Greensboro, such as Bishop Marvin Sapp, Bishop Hezekiah Walker and more.

"Our Presiding Bishop Neil C Ellis has called together an amazing group of pastors and church leaders from around the world. We are in 33 countries, half of those will be represented this week here in Greensboro," said Dr M. Keith McDaniel, pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. "We all are here excited to share the message of hope and peace and Christ and we're excited about the week. It's going to be great."

One of the best parts of the Global United Fellowship conference is its random acts of kindness initiative.

"It works through the heart of our Bishop. He really desires that we do more than just come to a city for worship and instruction, but really wants us to leave the convention hall, to go out into the community and impact the city," said McDaniel.

They're going out to various communities, praying, giving gift packages and spreading love to people. The group is also setting up in a grocery store in town and they're going to purchase food for people at random.

""We believe the amazing is going to happen," said McDaniel.

There's still space available for Global United Fellowship's Gathering 2017. Bring the kids, it's a family event.

It's at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro Tuesday, July 11, 2017 through Friday, July 14, 2017. The church conference is also taking part in random acts of kindness throughout the city with prayer and free groceries. These are random, so hopefully you're at the right place at the right time. It all wraps up with a free concert at the Four Season's Mall Friday, July 14, 2017 at 2 p.m. You can find registration information and additional details by clicking here.

