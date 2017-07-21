Go Back In Time At Old Salem This Summer

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- You can party like it's 1779 at Old Salem Museum and Gardens this summer. The colonial town is offering a number of summer programs for every member of your family.

Kids, parents and grandparents alike can get in on the old school fun at One Day Family Camp. The program is geared toward families with kids in third through fifth grades. Campers will create pottery on a wheel, cook over the hearth and, of course, eat what they make! The cost is $50 a camper. For more information call 336-721-7390.

Making 🌽husk dolls at @OldSalemInc this morning and talking about the one-day summer adventure camps for the entire family. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/vmqcasqrTf — Maddie Gardner (@Maddie_Gardner) July 21, 2017

There's one more week of Summer Adventure Camp for third through fifth graders. Kids can spend the week going back in time learning crafts, trades, foods and skills the Moravians used in Old Salem. This is another hands-on camp with kids dressing in colonial costume at the end of the week. The final camp will be held the week of July 24th. It's $220 for the week.

Kids don't get to have all of the fun. For the first time Old Salem is offering Adult Hands On History Tours. They're great for groups but you must make an appointment.

For more information about Old Salem visit their website.

VIDEOS:









© 2017 WFMY-TV