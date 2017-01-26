Going Back To The Days of Sinatra and Cocktails

WFMYNews2

For 15 years the folks at the O.Henry Hotel have dreamed of creating a cocktail and jazz vibe such as was all the rage in some New York hotels in the '50s.

Every Thursday you can enjoy vintage craft cocktails and delightful Mediterranean tapas garnished with live American jazz standards from 5:30 - 8:30 PM.

Artists David Fox (piano) and Neill Clegg (saxophone, clarinet and flute) will be joined by guest vocalists, who cover The Great American Songbook, jazz classics including swing...and modal classics from the late '50s to early '60s, as well as Brazilian jazz from the early '60s.

Vintage Jazz and Cocktails is every Thursday night at The O. Henry from 5:30 to 8:30pm.

For more information you can visit the O. Henry Hotel at 624 Green Valley Rd. or give them a call at (336) 854-2000.

