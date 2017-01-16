Good Food, Good Fortune For 2017

(Photo: Melvin, Lauren)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's tradition to eat black-eyed peas on New Year's Day to bring you good fortune in the new year. But if you didn't, it's still January! It's not too late to eat your black-eyed peas or any other beans for that matter.

Chef Lynn Wells, recipe developer for Our State magazine, shared her collection of exclusive recipes for bean dishes that are sure to bring you good fortune — and good eating — in the new year.

On The Good Morning Show, Wells demonstrated how to make her black bean burgers.

"If you’re a traditionalist, these burgers are great on a bun with all your favorite fixings. If you’re in the mood for something new, try them with a spoonful each of avocado, salsa, and sour cream," said Wells.

You can find her recipe below.

This month’s Our State recipes also include: Red Lentil Soup, Pintos and Onions and White Bean and Rosemary Dip. You can also find a recipe for Hoppin’ John.

Black Bean Burgers:

Yield: 6 large burgers.

2 (14.5-ounce) cans black beans

1 cup yellow cornmeal

1 small onion, grated (¼ cup)

2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

¾ cup chopped walnuts

4 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

1 teaspoon salt

1 large egg

Hot sauce (optional)

Olive oil, for frying

Drain both cans of the black beans and rinse one can. Place either one of the cans of beans in a bowl and use a fork to mash them, or use a food processor. Mash or process until beans just begin to break up. Combine the mashed beans with the other can of beans. Add the cornmeal, onion, cumin, chili powder, paprika, walnuts, cilantro, salt, egg, and 4 dashes of hot sauce (optional). Mix together until everything is combined. Form mixture into 6 patties and let them rest for 5 minutes.

Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Place the patties in the skillet and cook them about 3 minutes on the first side. Flip the patties, and continue cooking for another 3 to 5 minutes, or until the burgers are heated through.



