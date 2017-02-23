Good For Your Heart Recipes

Heart Healthy Meal

CLEMMONS, N.C. -- Make your health a priority and start with your heart. Thursday on the Good Morning Show, local chefs from the Village Inn Hotel and Event Center showed you how to add some zip to your heart healthy diet. Because the last thing you want is a boring, bland meal.

Chef David Miranda and Chef Araceli Cabrera demonstrated three recipes that swap out the bad foods we love for fresh flavor to make meals healthy.

"For tacos we use fresh cilantro, tomato, fresh ingredients that don't require frying. We make it with a lettuce wrap instead of using a taco shell to take out the carbs. And we use avocado for fresh seasoning instead of mayonnaise," said Miranda.

Here's the recipe for Black Bean Salad (or Salsa):

1 15 oz canned, no salt-added or low sodium black beans

1 15 oz canned, no salt-added or low sodium kernel corn

3/4 cup frozen corn

1 medium diced bell pepper

1 medium tomato

1/2 cup red onion

1 Tsp minced garlic

2 Tbsp chopped cilantro

2 Tbsp cider vinegar

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 juice of lime

Directions: Toss together and chill for at least one hour.

You can get more heart healthy recipes and watch cooking demonstrations this Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. In honor of heart month and to bring attention to the rising number of Hispanic women who are at increased risk for heart disease, the Hispanic League and the American Heart Association will host the Beating Hearts Zumbathon and health fair from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. It costs $20 at the door and it's for a good cause.

The event includes pampering stations, vendor booths, free health screenings courtesy of Novant Health, heart-healthy recipe samples, and certified Zumba classes.

You can learn more about the event by calling the Hispanic League at 336-770-1228 or clicking here

Heart disease is up to 80% preventable by knowing your vital health numbers, such as blood pressure, cholesterol and blood glucose, and making heart healthy lifestyle changes. You can learn about your risk and the best ways to prevent heart disease on the American Heart Association's website.

