Good Morning Show Anchors Make Good On AFC Championship Bet

Tracey and Lauren - Patriots/Steelers AFC Bet

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- In case you missed it, the Good Morning Show ladies had a fun bet going on for the NFL AFC Championship Sunday night.

If the Patriots won, Lauren Melvin would eat a bowl of New England clam chowder. And if the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled out the win, Tracey McCain would eat Pierogies. Monday morning it was time for the payoff.

Tracey's Patriots won the conference championship 36-17 so she made the New England favorite for Lauren to enjoy. Not much of a punishment because the soup is very tasty, but a bet is a bet.

You can take a look at the segment included in this web story.

Of course it was all fun for Tracey and Lauren but now the Super Bowl is set. The New England Patriots will take on the Atlanta Falcons in the big game on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

