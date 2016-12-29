Good Morning Show Team Bids Frank Mickens Farewell

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- After 13 years, a member of the WFMY News 2 team is moving on and the Good Morning Show team couldn't let him leave without a big goodbye!

Evening anchor Frank Mickens woke up early for a morning show farewell with Anchors Tracey McCain, Faith Abubey and Meteorologist Ed Matthews. Eric Chilton and Lauren Melvin sent in special video messages for Frank which you can see in the video included in this story.





Mickens started working as a reporter at WFMY News 2 in 2003. Frank quickly moved up the ranks and took on an anchor roll first on the weekends, then mornings and eventually weeknights.

Frank says he's going to miss the Triad and all the things that come with it including Bojangles, Cheerwine, the Duke Vs. UNC rivalry and of course, the people.

"When you work in television, you're in the studio, you're in the lights, there's a camera and you hope people are on the other end paying attention and they like you and embrace you. It's been really special that people have accepted me for who I am," said Mickens.

Mickens is headed to Indianapolis, Indiana to be the morning anchor at the CBS affiliate.

"I'm getting used to the idea of being perky, excited and all smiles at 4 in the morning so I"m watching you guys right now trying to take some pointers," said Mickens. "My wife and I are extremely excited, the kids are excited because the city gets snow and they just want to play in the snow."

Good luck, Frank! We'll miss you!

