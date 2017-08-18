Great Recipes Perfect For a Solar Eclipse Party

WFMY News 2 Kitchen (Photo: WFMY)

Big Burger Spot has some great recipes perfect for Monday's solar eclipse.

Texas Style Beef Brisket

1. Rub Whole Beef Brisket with your favorite seasoning and smoke over Hickory wood for 12 hours at 225 degrees and cool.

2. Clean excess fat from Brisket and Slice

3. Place 4-6 oz. on a bun and top with BBQ sauce and serve.

(Add cheese or any other toppings of your choice)

Daily Grind Burger- Cut 1 lb. each of Ribeye, Short Rib, Sirloin and Brisket in to chunks and grind together twice. Patty into 8 oz. patties.

Pimento Burger

1. Grill Daily Grind over high heat until desired temperature (best medium)

2. When close to done place 1/3 cup fresh Pimento Cheese on patty

3. Place on toasted bun and top with Applewood Smoked Bacon Lettuce and Tomato and serve.

Lonestar Burger

1. Grill Daily Grind over high heat until desired temperature them place 2.5 oz. chopped and sauced beef brisket on top.

2. Melt Pepper jack cheese on top when close to done.

3. Place on toasted bun and top with Crispy onions.

