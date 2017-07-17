Greensboro Beautiful Celebrates Christmas In July With These Awesome Deals

Greensboro Beautiful Christmas In July Fundraiser

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Not that you're counting but there are 160 days until Christmas. Can you believe it? It's really not that far away. Greensboro Beautiful wants to help you get ready for the holidays with special greenery and discounted prices on their lighted balls. It's part of their annual Christmas in July fundraiser.

If you order now, you can save 10% on wreaths, roping, and light balls when ordering your holiday greenery online from Greensboro Beautiful during the month of July.

The Greensboro nonprofit has varieties of Poinsettias, roping and wreaths available. And they're offering a new option this year. The group has 24" mixed-greens wreaths made with Fraser fir, boxwood and leyland cypress.

Greensboro Beautiful's Holiday Greenery Festival has been the organization's largest fundraising project for more than 30 years. As a non-profit, volunteer organization, Greensboro Beautiful relies on private funding to support its projects and programs throughout the year.

By ordering your fresh holiday greenery and handcrafted light balls from Greensboro Beautiful, you'll not only be making Greensboro beautiful during the holidays, but also helping keep it beautiful all year long!

Don't forget you have to order by July 31, 2017 to save 10%.

