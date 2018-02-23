Greensboro Church Began As A Result Of Billy Graham Crusade In 1951

Trinity Church

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Billy Graham, America's Pastor, touched more than 200 million people as he preached the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

He held numerous preaching crusades in stadiums and sports arenas around the world.

The reverend visited Greensboro for six weeks in 1951.

The crusade was held in a building where the Greensboro Coliseum stands now.

It was the start of the Cold War and Graham preached about world peace.

"Before you can have world peace, you must be born again. I beg of you Americans, return to the book, that leader Jesus Christ, to the church," - Billy Graham, 1951 Greensboro Crusade

Graham's message of God's love led to the start of a church in Greensboro.

Four families attended the crusade and decided to pursue the life of Christ.

The group eventually grew to 21 people and they started Trinity Church in 1955.

The church still stands on Friendly Avenue with more than 400 members.

Marc Putnam is the pastor and says the church will give Billy Graham a great tribute.

"We want to continue to point people to God's love and Jesus, His redeeming grace, the transforming power of that love," said Pastor Putnam. "I think that's the greatest tribute we can give to Dr. Graham."

Pastor Putnam grew up studying Billy Graham and says he loved how the reverend never pointed to himself and always pointed to Jesus.

