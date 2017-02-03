Greensboro Church Celebrates 150th Anniversary

St. James Presbyterian Church

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Here's a Triad Black History fact you probably didn't know. Saint James Presbyterian Church is the third oldest African American church in Greensboro. The church located on Ross Street will celebrate its 150th anniversary with an entire year of commemorative events.

The church's service is important to both the congregation and the community. So much, that Representative Alma Adams recognized the church on the U.S. House Floor. "It's rare but wonderful to find a group of individuals who have thoroughly enriched its community through dedicated service and good work," said Adams (D-NC 12th District). "St. James has helped make Greensboro a more just and peaceful community and for that I am immensely proud," the Congresswoman added.

Rev. Doctor Diane Givens Moffett pastors the church. She talked about the church's history and future Friday on the Good Morning Show.

Moffett explained Saint James Presbyterian Church was founded by a group of former slaves who had the vision, faith in God, and a strong desire to worship on their own.

"In 1867, they set out from First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro to establish a Presbyterian Church where African Americans could realize their fervent commitment to faith, education and service." explained Moffett.

Saint James Presbyterian Church has planned a year of anniversary events and activities to mark the occasion. We have them listed below.

February – Black History Month

Date/Time: Sunday, February 12th 8:00 and 11:00 am

Event: Faith Point Fellowship Worship Service

Join us in the worship of God led by youth and Millennials of Faith Point Fellowship. Worship will include a sermon delivered by a dynamic young adult preacher, historic anniversary moments, and music by the Faith Point Fellowship Praise Team, as well as guest choirs.

Date/ Time: Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 9:00 am

Event: Black History Month Community Youth Event:

Achievers & Believers

Register your son or daughter to participate in our first community Black History Month Youth Workshop. Young people from our church and invited students from Falkener and Simkins Elementary Schools, as well as, Hairston Middle School will learn for the first time about heroes or "Achievers and Believers" from Saint James whose accomplishments changed this city and the world. Students will tour sites in the city related to the contributions of church members to civil rights history and engage in hands on experiences involving reading comprehension, vocabulary development and geography.

Date/Time: Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 10:00 am One Worship Service

Event: Blessing of the 150th Anniversary Activity Book: Achievers & Believers – Stories of Saint James Freedom Fighters and Significant Firsts

Attend this special worship service where our Pastor blesses the Achievers and Believers Activity Book as a document that celebrates Saint James "the Walk-in Faith & Service". Family members and friends of church members featured in the book will be invited to this service, as well as, officials from local museums, the public library and African American History organizations.

March

Date/Time: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 10:00 am One Worship Service

Event: 150th Anniversary Homecoming

Worship Service: Family, Friends,

Community Day

Invite your families and friends to our church Welcome Home and Open House Service. On this day after worship, we will showcase our rich history through a display of pictures and memorabilia throughout the church. Church organizations and ministries will set up displays regarding their mission or purpose. Commemorative mugs, directories, activity books, and tickets to the Golf Tournament in July and 150th Anniversary Banquet in September will be on sale.

April

Date/Time: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 3:00 pm

Event: Saint James Presbyterian Church Salutes Our Social Justice Legacy Through Film & Discussion

Selma, Alabama during the 1960s was a site of nonviolent civil disobedience that changed this country and led to the removal of voting restrictions against African American citizens. Join us as Dr. Adnee Bradford, long time member and march participant leads a discussion following viewing of the film Selma The Bridge To The Ballot.

June

Date/Time: Sunday, June 25, 2017 at 4:00 pm

Event: 150th Anniversary Liturgical Arts Experience

Save this date as Dr. Kimberly Pemberton presents talented dancers representing our multigenerational dance and mime groups who will celebrate our rich 150 years of history through artistic expression and spiritually inspiring music.

September

Date/Time: September 13, 20, and 27, 2017 at 7:00 pm

Event: Wednesday 150th Anniversary Revival Series

Plan to attend our first Wednesday worship revival series featuring outstanding pastors and preachers from across the country who know how to bring the Word. The music ministry for the special Wednesday revival will include guest choirs and dancers, as well as Saint James Music & Liturgical Art groups.

Date/Time: Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 6:00 pm

Event: Embassy Suites Hotel, Highway 68

150th Anniversary Banquet

Come to be inspired, to remember and reflect on the 150 years of Saint James Presbyterian Church. The Reverend Doctor J. Herbert Nelson, the Stated Clerk of the Presbyterian Church USA, and former pastor at Saint James will be our banquet speaker. This multigenerational extravaganza will include music, dance and important historical footnotes.

December

Date/Time: Sunday, December 10, 2017 at 4:00 pm

Event: 150th Anniversary Christmas Music & Liturgical Arts Celebration

Reserve this date on your December calendar as Mondre Moffett, church member and NC A&T State University Jazz Professor will lead us in presenting a musical tribute to the musicians and directors of our famed Music and Liturgical Arts Department including the Chancel Choir, Inspirational Ensemble, Men's Choir, Women's Choir, New Generation, Youth/Children's Choir, Handbell Choir, Drama Ministry and WoP, Praise Warriors and ADORE.

Date/Time: Sunday, December 31st,2017 at 10:30 p.m.

Event: 150th Anniversary Quilt Ceremony & New Year's Eve Worship Service

Bring in the New Year at Saint James by attending our New Year worship and the unveiling of our 150th Anniversary Quilt. This folk art will represent the most recent visual edition of the Saint James story that symbolizes our values, beliefs, programs and ministries that began in 1867.

Saint James Presbyterian Church is located at 820 Ross Avenue in Greensboro, North Carolina. You can learn more information about the church and the anniversary events by clicking here

