Greensboro Church Gives Away Gas And Groceries on Good Friday

Greensboro Police Chief Ken Miller pumps gas during Mount Zion Baptist Church's gas giveaway. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- You can put your money away this Friday, April 14, 2017. Mount Zion Baptist Church has your next gas fill up covered.

The church uses Easter Weekend to give back to the community and this year's gas giveaway will help even more people at the pump.

"This helps so many people and we're happy to do that, but we also want people to know that God's love is amazing. We want to show his love towards them through giving back, through gas, through food and we want them to feel loved," said Pastor Joe Frierson, Jr.

Frierson, Jr. is the College and Young Adult Pastor at Mount Zion Baptist Church. He says this year the No Greater Love event will be even bigger and help even more people.

"We're helping 400 cars at two different gas stations. On top of that, we're cleaning windows, we're checking tire pressure and we're pumping gas into every vehicle up to ouer limit."

Last year, the church pumped $20 worth of gas into more than 250 vehicles.

Mount Zion Baptist Church hosts its No Greater Love event and gas giveaway this Friday, April 14, 2017 at the following locations:

The Exxon located at 1409 South Eugene Street in Greensboro will take the first 300 cars in line starting at 7 a.m. and the Murphy USA located on 16th Street off Cone Boulevard in Greensboro will take the first 300 cars in line starting at 9 a.m.

