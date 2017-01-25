Greensboro Farmers Curb Market Hosts Chili Challenge

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Triad chefs put their chili skills to the test! This weekend they'll compete for bragging rights and you can dig in, while supporting your community.

Local chefs, farmers, and food enthusiasts will compete for bragging rights for the best chili in the Triad at the 6th Annual Chili Challenge at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market.

Chili varieties will include locally sourced ingredients and toppings including pasture raised beef, pork, meat stocks, and herbs found within the market.

Eight teams are competing this year including market vendors. Patrons will sample 8 chili recipes from the following teams served with a side of cornbread and gourmet grit crackers made with Old Mill of Guilford products.

• Meadows Family Farms

• Rothchild's Farm

• Wallow Hollow Farm with Chef Steve Terrill of Red Chair Dinners

• Augustino Gusto,LLC

• The Sweet Chili's (NIMBY Gardens CSA with Amy Lytle & family) with their “Cocoa Loco” vegetarian chili

• Team Christa & Todd (local food enthusiasts)

• Tessa Farm to Fork - Winner of the 5th Annual Chili Challenge!

• Charlotte Bolton with a Pirates on Bikes Cooking for the Cure

Patrons will enjoy live music at the event by Gary Mitchell: Music with a Message beginning at 8 a.m. followed by Laura Jane Vincent at 10 a.m.

Customers will get to vote for their favorite chili, grab a recipe in preparation of the upcoming Super Bowl and experience the winter market. It's also a great time to learn and taste local, pasture raised meats that are produced within a hundred miles of the market.

The cost of the Chili Challenge is $5 per person with proceeds benefiting the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market.

The Chili Challenge is from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 28.

The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market is located at 501 Yanceyville Street in Greensboro.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

Copyright 2016 WFMY