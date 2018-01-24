WFMY
Greensboro Makes Top 10 Airbnb Ranking's List For North Carolina

Need Extra Cash? You Might Want To Become An Airbnb Host

Kandace Redd, WFMY 8:27 AM. EST January 24, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. - If you need extra cash, you might want to consider becoming an Airbnb host.

The online marketplace let's you rent or lease your home to guests.

Airbnb released new data on the income its host community earned during 2017 to help pay their mortgage, rent, and other monthly bills. 

In North Carolina, residents made $96.8 million as Airbnb host.

Between January and December 2017, residents shared their homes with tourists, beach goers, solar eclipse viewers, and college families.

The data also shows approximately 11,400 North Carolina families hosted at least one Airbnb guest.

The typical host shared their home 47 nights and earned $6,800 in additional income. 

The majority of Airbnb hosts in North Carolina are women, 63% to be exact.

In 2017, North Carolina welcomed a total of 778,000 Airbnb guest arrivals.

The city of Greensboro saw 12,900 Airbnb guests and a host income of $1.5 million dollars.

Here's an overview of 2017 guest arrivals and total host income, broken down by the top fifteen home sharing cities in the state of North Carolina:
 

City

2017 Guest Arrivals

2017 Host Income

Asheville

160,700

$19.8 Million

Charlotte

73,200

$8.7 Million

Wilmington

35,100

$3.9 Million

Raleigh

32,600

$3.8 Million

Boone

22,600

$2.3 Million

Durham

22,200

$3.1 Million

Kill Devil Hills

15,200

$2.2 Million

Chapel Hill

13,100

$1.7 Million

Black Mountain

13,000

$1.4 Million

Greensboro

12,900

$1.5 Million

Carolina Beach

12,200

$1.9 Million

Bryson City

11,200

$1.4 Million

Brevard

10,900

$1.4 Million

Hendersonville

10,900

$1.3 Million

Swannanoa

10,400

$1.1 Million

