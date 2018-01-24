Greensboro Makes Top 10 Airbnb Ranking's List For North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. - If you need extra cash, you might want to consider becoming an Airbnb host.

The online marketplace let's you rent or lease your home to guests.

Airbnb released new data on the income its host community earned during 2017 to help pay their mortgage, rent, and other monthly bills.

In North Carolina, residents made $96.8 million as Airbnb host.

Between January and December 2017, residents shared their homes with tourists, beach goers, solar eclipse viewers, and college families.

The data also shows approximately 11,400 North Carolina families hosted at least one Airbnb guest.

The typical host shared their home 47 nights and earned $6,800 in additional income.

The majority of Airbnb hosts in North Carolina are women, 63% to be exact.

In 2017, North Carolina welcomed a total of 778,000 Airbnb guest arrivals.

The city of Greensboro saw 12,900 Airbnb guests and a host income of $1.5 million dollars.

Here's an overview of 2017 guest arrivals and total host income, broken down by the top fifteen home sharing cities in the state of North Carolina:



City 2017 Guest Arrivals 2017 Host Income Asheville 160,700 $19.8 Million Charlotte 73,200 $8.7 Million Wilmington 35,100 $3.9 Million Raleigh 32,600 $3.8 Million Boone 22,600 $2.3 Million Durham 22,200 $3.1 Million Kill Devil Hills 15,200 $2.2 Million Chapel Hill 13,100 $1.7 Million Black Mountain 13,000 $1.4 Million Greensboro 12,900 $1.5 Million Carolina Beach 12,200 $1.9 Million Bryson City 11,200 $1.4 Million Brevard 10,900 $1.4 Million Hendersonville 10,900 $1.3 Million Swannanoa 10,400 $1.1 Million

