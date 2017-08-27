Greensboro Police Increase Presence near Schools to Stress Traffic Safety

A mother drives with a child in the backseat. (Photo: Comstock, This content is subject to copyright.)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Greensboro police want to make sure students get to school with no problem.

The Traffic Safety Unit is spearheading “Operation School Watch."

It's a two-week campaign that focuses on driving safety as students and faculty begin the 2017-2018 school year.

This is the fourth consecutive year for the campaign.

Officers will focus on traffic violations in and around school zones, including speeding, seatbelt usage, and pedestrian school cross- walk violations.

Portable electronic message boards will be posted in several school zones to remind drivers to watch for school children.

Police will be following school bus routes in marked and unmarked vehicles to make sure drivers stop for stopped school buses displaying their red lights and stop arms.

Officials are encouraging drivers to leave earlier for their morning and afternoon commutes starting Monday.

