Greensboro Science Center Presents Wicked Plants: The Exhibit

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Science Center is offering a new exhibit called "Wicked Plants."

It's a fun, safe, and educational way to explore some of nature's most toxic flora.

You will be introduced to infamous plants that have left their mark on history and claimed the lives of many unfortunate victims.

Two- and three-dimensional interactives fill a Victorian-era home, where you will be able to travel from room to room and learn about various poisonous plants.

If you thought plants were harmless, think again.

Some plants can defend themselves with spines, thorns, prickle, or toxic chemical defenses.

If you're not careful, you could get hurt.

You probably already know about the dangers of poison ivy and how it covers itself with an oil called urushiol.

If you accidently brush against the plant, the urushiol can get on your skin and cause an extremely itchy rash.

The Wicked Plants exhibit will show you how the human body responds to dangerous plants.

"This exhibit will showcase a fascinating look into the mysterious botanical world of plants and how toxic specimens have played a downright "Wicked" role in history, medicine, and science," said Chandra Metheny, GSC Horticulturist. "Visitors will be able to investigate some of these so-called "villains" of the plant world up close and determine for themselves just how these specimens tick."

Wicked Plants exposes visitors to plants associated with a myriad of negative health effects, including addiction, obesity, allergies, pain, poisoning, cognitive impairment, and even death.

The exhibit was inspired by author Amy Stewart's best-selling book, "Wicked Plants: The Weed that Killed Lincoln's Mother & Other Botanical Atrocities."

It showcases more than 100 plants.

"We think Wicked Plants will be a big hit with school kids and families," said Martha Regester, the GSC's VP of Education. "This is a great chance for visitors to explore the darker - but really interesting - side of plant properties."

The Wicked Plants exhibit is open from 9: 00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Greensboro Science Center.

You have until May 6th to check it out.

Tickets include general admission to the aquarium, museum, and zoo.

For more information about the Wicked Plants exhibit or ticket prices, click here.

