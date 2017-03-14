Greensboro Swarm Hosts School Supply Drive

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- There are still 3 months left in the school year and school supplies are running low in many Triad classrooms. So a professional basketball team is stepping up to help and you can help too!

The Greensboro Swarm has teamed up with Teach for America to collect school supplies for teachers in need.

Teach for America is present in 19 schools in Greensboro and High Point, most of which are Title I schools.

So the Greensboro Swarm is asking folks to bring school supply donations to three of their upcoming home games.

The games are Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m.

If you bring $10 worth of school supplies to donate, you'll receive a free ticket to the game.

Teachers are most in need of tissues, pencils & pens, notebook & printer paper, glue sticks, folders and hand sanitizer.

All of the items collected will be donated back to these schools for the teachers to use in their classrooms

Also, all participants will be entered to win the grand prize! The grand prize includes six tickets to the Swarm’s final game of the 2016-17 regular season and a team autographed basketball and jersey.

On Monday, March 27 the entire Swarm team will visit one of the schools to meet some of the students and teachers.

