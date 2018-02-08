Greensboro Taekwondo America Offers Basic Self Defense Training Anyone Can Do

Greensboro Taekwondo America

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Would you be able to defend yourself and your loved ones if someone tried to attack you?

It's a question worth asking. Millions of Americans become crime victims every year.

According to the National Institute of Justice, adolescents are most likely to be victimized.

Studies also show men become crime victims more often than women do and African Americans experience more crime than other racial groups.

The best way to protect yourself is to know how to fend off attackers before it's too late.

Greensboro Taekwondo America offers basic self-defense training moves anyone can do, such as the palm heel, knee, and elbow strike.

The Palm Heel Strike:

The palm heel strike is a simple yet aggressive karate hit used to attack or defend without curling the hand into a fist.

"Typically, what we tend to do with this technique against an attacker in a self defense situation would be to focus on hitting the attacker in more vulnerable areas, like the nose, eyes, and mouth," said Chris Penn, Chief Instructor.

The Knee & Elbow Strike:

The knee strike is also effective for many close range self-defense situations.

You should focus on hitting an attacker with your knee, either with the kneecap or the surrounding area.

"It's simple and anyone could do it," said Penn. "You want to focus on areas such as the groin or abdomen. It could take the wind out of someone."

The elbow strike, hitting an attacker with your elbow or forearm, is another technique you can use to protect yourself.

"When practicing the elbow strike, you should focus on sensitive areas on the attacker's face, such as the nose or eyes," said Penn.

Greensboro Taekwondo America has martial arts, self-defense, and taekwondo karate training for all levels and ages.

The best part is your first class is free.

For more information about Greensboro Taekwondo America, click here.

