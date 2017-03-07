Grimsley High School Track & Field team

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Six members of the Grimsley High School Indoor Track and Field team members are headed to New York City Friday for a national competition.

The boy's 4X4 relay team and one female runner qualified for the New Balance Indoor National Competition March 10-12, 2017 in New York, NY.

Please congratulate:

Relay Team (4X4m Relay)

Jakel Chalmers

Nile Harris

Lance McMillan

Anthony Morgan

Justin Santiago

Aaliyah Burton, who will compete in the 200 meter race this weekend told WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain she can run the event in 24 seconds.

"Practice is pretty hard," said Burton. "I try to do my best. I'm usually dead on the floor after practice, but it's worth it!"

Each year, the NSAF hosts over 7,000 athletes at its three national high school indoor & outdoor track & field and cross-country championships.

Cory McCoy trains his student athletes to do their best every time.

"Coach McCoy is always on us, he pushes us hard," said Lance McMillan, a member of the 4X4 relay team.

The Grimsley 4X4 relay team placed third in the state. Burton placed fifth in the state and Anthony Morgan who races with the relay team placed sixth.

"They're hard working and they've done all they can do to make it to this national competition," said McCoy.

The total cost for the trip is $3,000, which is roughly $500 per athlete. The school will be covering some of the cost, but parents and coaches still have to contribute money from their own pockets to help cover team expenses. If you would like to help athletes cover the cost of their trip contact Grimsley High School. The phone number is 336-370-8180.

