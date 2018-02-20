Groovin' For Good: Dancing With The High Point Stars

Courtesy: Communities In Schools

HIGH POINT, NC -- We all know the show - celebrities are paired with professional ballroom dancers and compete for a trophy. But what you might not know, for the past eight years there's been a competition just like it in the Triad. "Dancing With The High Point Stars" is happening this weekend and it's not too late to get in on the dance floor action.

On February 24th, eleven high-profile community members will dance the night away with professionals from Fred Astaire Dance Studio. They'll compete to raise money for Communities In Schools, an organization in High Point that helps schools with high free and reduced lunch percentages - a federal indicator of poverty.

Last year the fundraiser raked in more than $60,000 and this year they hope to beat that with a goal of $65,000.

"Now, more than ever, it is crucial that we help students realize the importance of a high school diploma as the foundation for future endeavors, but we cannot do it without community support." Communities In Schools said on their website.

You can help students dance into the future on February 24th at the High Point Country Club. The event begins at 6:00 p.m. and adult tickets start at $50. To purchase a ticket and learn more, check out their website.

