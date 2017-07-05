Grow A Great Summer At The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden

KERNERSVILLE, NC -- Summer is a great time to get outside and enjoy the beautiful gardens of the Triad - especially the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in downtown Kernersville. But summer can also create plant problems.

WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner went to Adrienne Roethling, the garden curator at the botanical garden, for tips to make your summer garden as bright and sunny as the weather.

Tip #1: Watering

Roethling says it's best to water in the morning before the sun comes up. Watering at night leave moisture in the plants that can mold and mildew but when you water your plants in the morning the sun takes care of that. To see if you've watered your plants enough, stick your finger in the soil. You should look for an inch of moist ground. If your plants are wilting don't assume they need water. If the soil is moist but the plant looks sad your issue is heat, not water.





Tip #2: Pests

Unwelcome visitors like squash beetles and white flies can ruin a plant and bring disease. Roethling says if you catch the bugs soon enough you can remove the part of the plant that's affect or even remove the bugs and place them in a jar of soapy water. She doesn't recommend spray the plants with pesticides because that can kill good bugs as well.

Tip #3: Positive Pollinators

Bees may seem like pests when they're buzzing around but they are great in the garden. Roethling recommends planting flowers in your garden, like Zinnia, to attract pollinators. Even if your garden is growing produce, not blooms, flowers will help it flourish.





Tip #4: Visit The Garden

So you don't have a green thumb? That's okay! The botanical garden is open year-round from dusk until dawn and it's absolutely free. You can take guided or self-guided tours of the garden. They also have events like concerts and yoga classes. Check out their website for more information: http://www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org/





