GTCC To Host 8th Annual Business Summit For Entrepreneurs

COLFAX, NC -- The 9-to-5 work day pays the bill but sometimes you just want to be the one calling the shots.

Well, why not consider starting your own business in the new year?

Or maybe you already have one on the side and don't know how to take it to the next level.

GTCC is hosting its 8th annual Business Summit where there will be several workshops for startups and others for current small business owners.

The Small Business Summit is Friday, January 6, It's from 8:30am to 5pm at the GTCC Cameron Campus in Colfax.

Registration is free.

To register – click here.

