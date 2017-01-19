Guilford County Schools Magnet & Choice Schools Showcase

GCS Showcase

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Performing arts, math or a second language; kids have a lot of different interests! And in Guilford County there are several schools to help students sharpen those special skills.

There are more than 50 different magnet programs and 14 career and technical education (CTE) courses for families to choose from. Fields of study range from STEM programs to medicine/sciences, International Baccalaureate/high academic standards and the performing and visual arts.

Dibrelle Tourret is the Executive Director for the Academically Gifted in Guilford County Schools. She says the Choice Showcase is the perfect place for children to explore the options available.

"It's a one stop shop. This is an opportunity to come to meet with anyone and everyone to find out some topics of interests, but also some that you weren't aware of and maybe your child might be interested in.

Bluford STEM Academy is one of Guilford County's schools that equip students with skills that combine science, technology, engineering and math.

Fifth grade student Kirk (KJ) Zellous wants to be a game designer when he grows up.

"I like going to Bluford because we do the hands-on experiments and I have a great teacher," said Zellous.

You can learn more about the magnet and choice school options available this Saturday, January 27, 2017 at the GCS Choice Showcase. It's from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

The showcase kicks off the district's magnet application period, which runs through Feb. 17, 2017 at 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.

