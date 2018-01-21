Guilford County Sheriff's Office Holds Church Safety Forum

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- The Guilford County Sheriff's Office will be holding several church safety forums.

Sheriff BJ Barnes says it's part of an ongoing response to the tragic church shooting that happened last year in Sutherland Springs in Texas.

Authorities say a man walked into First Baptist Church and began shooting during Sunday service.

26 church members were killed, including the pastor's 14-year-old daughter.

The youngest victim was 5 years old and the oldest was 72.

Since then, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office has been focused on protecting churches and other places of worship across the Triad.

The church safety forum will include training for faith leaders on ways to mitigate violent threats and responses to violent crises within our community's places of worship.

Representatives of the Guilford County Sheriff's Office will be available to answer questions and to address specific safety concerns.

Leaders in the faith community and their staff are encouraged to attend and participate in the dialogue.

The forums will be hosted at several local churches. The events will be held:

Monday, January 22nd (6pm-8pm)

Shiloh Baptist Church

1210 South Eugene Street

Greensboro, NC 27406

Phone: 336-272-1166

Monday, January 29th (6pm-8pm)

Saint Pius X Catholic Church

2210 North Elm Street

Greensboro, NC 27408

Phone: 336-272-4681

Monday, February 5th (6pm-8pm)

The Church on 68

300 NC Hwy 68 South

Greensboro, NC 27409

Phone: 336-881-1400

