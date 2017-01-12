Habitat Greensboro Celebrates 30 Years Building Houses

(Photo: Mollerus, Meghann)

GREENSBORO, NC -- Habitat for Humanity's Greensboro chapter is celebrating 30 years of building houses for more than 1,000 families in need.

Thursday morning, Habitat Greensboro staff, volunteers and donors gathered at NC A&T University to celebrate the chapter's three decades of achievements. They also learned the non-profit affordable housing corporation Housing Opportunities, Inc. pledged to donate $300,000 for future projects.

Over the past 30 years, Habitat Greensboro has built 467 houses in Greensboro and 429 houses internationally.

"We are blessed to have over 5,000 volunteers every year. They work in construction with a hammer or in our store with retail or in our office with volunteer opportunities or our individual donors, who are the backbone of our organization," said Habitat Greensboro CEO Maria Hanlin.

As part of the anniversary year events, Habitat Greensboro will build an anniversary house in just 30 days. The chapter will also hold a summer bash and open a housing hub with seven affordable housing organizations "housed" under one roof.

