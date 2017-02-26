Handling Conversations When Others Have Political Differences

Talking politics can be a touchy subject especially when the person you're discussing it with doesn't agree with your views.

Psychotherapist Nannette Funderburk joined the Good Morning Show to talk about ways to handle conversations when others have political differences.

Dr. Funderburk says if you know all of your friends' opinions differ starkly on most political subjects, avoid the conversation of politics with this person. A political conversation with friends in this situation is likely to lead one or both parties to discuss intensely how the other person is wrong. Neither person is likely to change their opinion and it may lead to the conversation becoming too intense.

She also talks about how people can establish common ground. Most people have varying beliefs when it relates to political values, meaning there are some issues where republicans may understand liberal views and other issues where democrats may be conservative. These views allow for exploration of common ground and it's where true understanding can take place.

If you have any questions for Nannette, you can give her a call at (336) 285-7173.

You can also visit her website: www.theselgroup.com

