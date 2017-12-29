Have A Happy And Safe New Year

Host Responsibly: Alcohol Do's and Don'ts (Photo: Thinkstock)

GREENSBORO, NC -- People across the world will ringing in the New Year on Sunday night. New Year's Eve is one of the most anticipated nights of the year but it can also be one of the most dangerous.

Follow these safety tips to make your celebration one to remember.

Hosting a party?

Be responsible and take care of tipsy guests.

Pace out drink service and alternate alcoholic with non-alcoholic drinks at the party.

Keep the snacks coming!

Create a non-alcoholic zone so guests who want to remain sober don't have to hunt for an appropriate beverage.

Designate or hire a bartender. Don't let guests make their own drinks, you risk them over-serving themselves. Plus, a bartender can keep tabs on your guests and make sure they're drinking responsibly.

Provide transportation for guests who don't have a designated driver.

As a host, stay sober. You're responsible for your party guests.

Drinking: Fact vs. Fiction

FICTION - these actions don't sober you up Drinking black coffee Taking a cold shower Getting some fresh air Exercising Eating or drinking water

FACT The only way to reduce your blood alcohol level is over time. Only drink what your body can process. Get a ride home - NEVER DRIVE DRUNK.



Crowd Safety

Pay attention: look around and be aware of your situation at all times.

Keep your cool

Don't count on your cell phone to work. Large crowds often reduce a cellular signal.

Keep an eye on the crowd. If you see something strange or you feel uncomfortable, leave.

Have a meetup plan with your group in case anyone gets separated.

Have a contact who is not going with you to the event. Have them check on you throughout the night to make sure everything is OK.

Stay to the edges of the crowd if possible.

Write important information on your forearm in permanent marker.

Stay hydrated.

Wear shoes you can move in.

Copyright 2017 WFMY