Have A Toe Tappin' Good Time At The Depot District Music Fest

LEXINGTON, NC -- What was once a train depot in Uptown Lexington is now the venue for the city's first Depot District Music Fest. The city will host it's first event at the new Breeden Insurance Amphitheater stage Saturday.

This year's lineup includes the Gin Blossoms, Edwin McCain, the Lilly Brothers, the Steppin Stones and Holy Ghost Tent Revival. The festival will celebrate, "community, music and the city's full-steam-ahead progress toward the Depot District's revitalization," according to the City of Lexington.

The music fest gates open at 11:00 AM and the festival ends at 10:00 PM. There will be beer and wine, food trucks and children's games and activities throughout the day. Re-entry is permitted so festival goers can explore Uptown Lexington throughout the event.

The city suggests you bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the music on. Tickets are $35 before the festival begins and $45 at the gate for adults. Kids under the age of 12 can get in for $15 at the gate or $10 online. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $75. For more information check out the festival's website.

