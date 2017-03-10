Have Coffee With A Cop In High Point

HIGH POINT, NC -- There's nothing quite like coffee with bring people together and spark a conversation. That's why the High Point Police Department will sit down with the community they serve and protect for a 'Cup of Joe' at McDonald's.

It's part of the Coffee With A Cop initiative - a now international program that began six years ago in a small California town. Now coffee shops across the United States and some in Canada host the men and women and blue and invite people to come chat in an informal environment.

Questions like, "Why is traffic so bad in my neighborhood?" to "What do I do if I feel unsafe at work?" are taken directly to the police officers. The event also builds bridges between the department and community and sparks conversations that wouldn't happen otherwise.

The High Point Police Department will meet with people at the McDonald's on Greensboro Road from 9:00 until 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 11th.

