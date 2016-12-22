Healthy Eating Tips For The Holidays

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Trying to stick to a diet is tough, especially during the holidays.

But there are a few ways to still eat healthy during the holidays.

Katie Maxey, a registered dietitian at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, suggest keeping structure and scheduling meals or snacks throughout the day of a party or holiday celebration. Structure helps you eat the right amount and balance our choices throughout the holidays.

Maxey also says in order to stay successful with choosing balanced options, bring fruit or vegetable dishes to holiday gatherings so you know that they are available.

Maxey also shared two healthy recipes for the holidays for you to enjoy.

Curly Kale Salad:

Ingredients:

-6 large kale leaves; washed, excess water shaken off

-1 garlic clove, minced,

-2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

-2 tbsp. olive oil,

-1/4 tsp. salt,

-Freshly grated parmesan cheese,

-1/4 cup toasted walnut pieces (optional)

Directions:

1. Strip the leaves off of the kale's stems by grasping the bottom of each stem and pulling your hand up along it forcefully. The leaves will come off. Throw the stems away.

2. Stack and bunch the leaves together on the cutting board and use the knife to cut across the stack so that you end up with skinny sliver of kale.

3. Put the garlic, lemon juice, oil and salt in a large bowl. Add the kale and toss it around with the tongs. Add more lemon, oil, or salt if needed.

4. Add the parmesan cheese and walnuts.

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts:

Ingredients:

-12 to 14 large Brussels sprouts

-1 tbsp. olive oil

-1 clove garlic; minced

-Pinch of salt

-2 tbsp. brown sugar

-1/4 cup roughly chopped pecans; toasted (optional)

Directions:

1. Slice each Brussels sprout very thin until you have a mound of feathery Brussels sprout ribbons.

2. Heat the olive oil over medium high in a large skillet.

3. Saute the garlic for 30 seconds.

4. Add the Brussels sprouts and continue sauteing for another 4-5 minutes, until bright green and tender.

5. Add the salt and brown sugar and toss together.

6. Finish by adding the toasted nuts.

