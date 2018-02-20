Heart Health Month: How To Prevent Heart Disease

HIGH POINT, N.C. - February is Heart Health Month.

It's the perfect time for you to learn about your risk for heart disease and the steps to help your heart.

Heart disease is the leading killer for both men and women.

It also claims more lives than all forms of cancer combined.

About 2,300 Americans die of cardiovascular disease each day.

That's an average of 1 death every 38 seconds.

Research also shows half of all Americans have at least one of the top three risk factors for heart disease, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking.

You can help prevent heart disease by making healthy choices and managing any health conditions you may have.

The CDC offers the following tips to take control of your heart health:

Manage your weight. Being overweight or obese increases your risk for heart disease.

Exercise Regularly. Physical activity can help you maintain a healthy weight and lower your blood pressure, cholesterol, and sugar levels.

Do not smoke. Cigarette smoking greatly increases your risk for heart disease. If you don't smoke, don't start. If you do smoke, quitting will lower your risk for heart disease. Your doctor can suggest ways to help you quit.

Limit your alcohol consumption. Avoid drinking too much alcohol, which can raise your blood pressure. Men should have no more than 2 drinks per day, and women only 1.



Copyright 2017 WFMY