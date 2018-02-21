Heart Health Month: The 2nd Annual High Point Healthy For Good Expo

Courtesy: Getty Images

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The American Heart Association partnered with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for the 2nd Annual High Point Healthy For Good Expo.

It's a free community event to celebrate February as American Heart Month.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. and the second leading cause of death in Guilford County.

The good news is both heart disease and stroke are up to 80% preventable with dieting and exercising.

"Wake Forest Baptist is proud to partner with the American Heart Association to promote healthy lifestyles", said Elisabeth Stambaugh, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Network Physicians, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. "Our goal is to educate people in the community on ways to improve their health."

During the event, you will have a chance to take a basketball shot to win a new car from Carolina Kia and Hyundai of High Point.

UNC basketball legend Phil Ford will also be on hand signing autographs and assisting with the shootout.

The first 100 kids who bring in a drawing of a healthy activity or food will receive a free pass to Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe Water Park.

There will be several free activities for both kids and adults, including biometric health screenings, CPR training, and healthy cooking demonstrations to name a few.

The High Point Healthy For Good Expo will be on Saturday at Hartley Drive YMCA in High Point from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

