Heart Surgery Patient Helps Others Facing Surgery

GREENSBORO, NC -- You don't want to miss this! Nine-year-old Paige Sullivan has an amazing story!

She was born with a heart defect, Anomalous Origin of the left Coronary Artery. This meant that Paige was not born with a left coronary artery but had two right coronary arteries. That meant she could have a heart attack at any moment, as a child! Last summer, she had a rare surgery at Duke University Hospital to fix her heart and doctors say she'll be fine! Her heart is very rare because she still has two right coronary arteries, but doctors say she will live a normal life with no chance of a heart attack.

While that's amazing in itself, what's more amazing is how Paige is using her experience to help others! Paige and her mom Racine McCullough appeared on the Good Morning Show to talk about how Paige is helping others through her experience.

While she was in the hospital, Paige's mom made her a cape. She said it made her feel stronger and she wanted other kids in the hospital to have capes to feel strong too. So they started making capes to give to kids in area hospitals. They're designed to strengthen mental toughness and contribute to practicing healthy habits. Their hope is that these capes serve as a visible reminder, encourager, and motivator, to be brave, be bold, and believe.

But it doesn't stop with the capes! Paige also wanted to help other kids who may be facing a hospital stay by writing a book! It's called "Embrace Your Cape". The book will prepare children for the uncertain journey ahead with insightful knowledge on what to expect as well as what not to expect. It unveils the thoughts, feelings, emotions, and faith Paige experienced throughout her journey. It's a glimpse into a child's mental state during a hospital stay and includes things like meeting the doctors and waking up from anesthesia. They hope it'll help children come to terms with their health situation, and ease their frightful thoughts.

This weekend, you can meet Paige and hear more about her story at a book signing event in Greensboro! It's Saturday, April 1 from 11 am to 1 pm at Scuppernong Books. The address is 304 S. Elm Street in Greensboro.

Read more about Paige's story here.

You can buy "Embrace Your Cape" online by clicking here.

