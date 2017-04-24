Help Special Olympics With Cops On Top

Greensboro, N.C. -- If you see law enforcement officers on the roof of one of your favorite restaurants this week, don't panic! They're raising money for Special Olympics.

Deputies from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office will be on top of the Chick-fil-A at the Friendly Center from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29th.

Cops on Top consists of off-duty deputies, Special Olympic Athletes, and friends of the Sheriff’s Office who volunteer their time to help raise money for Special Olympics.

You're invited to donate, as your drive through for breakfast, lunch or dinner! You can even dance with the deputies as you wait for your food.

There are nearly 40,000 Special Olympic Athletes in North Carolina, who participate in 19 Olympic style events. The athletes are dependent on individuals and corporate donations.

The money raised through Cops-on-Top and other events go directly to Special Olympics. The funds pay for year-round training, uniforms, travel, food, housing, equipment, venues and more.

